Mansfield, Lydda Beth



Lydda Beth Mansfield, age 54, of Tipp City, passed away February 16, 2025. Lydda was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on September 1, 1970 to Sheridan Rowland. Lydda is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bronson and Florence Kitchen and her mother-in-law, Mary Robb Mansfield. She is survived by best friend, Richard Mansfield; son, Bronson Mansfield, mother, Sheridan Rowland; brother, Patrick Breck Rowland; father-in-law, Richard Mansfield, Sr.; as well as her host families in Australia. Lydda graduated high school in Hamilton. She attended Ohio State University and graduated from Miami University with a degree in Aeronautics. Later she received a Master's Degree in Education at the University of Dayton through the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship, student teaching in the Dayton Public school system. Lydda worked at Cincinnati Financial Insurance at Springfield-Clark CTC and at Troy High School, as well as the Mutual Group. She supported many activities for her son and his friends in their theatre and sports. In her free time, she enjoyed going to plays and concerts with her friends, going on road trips, cooking, baking, reading, crafting and most of all, reconnect with her friends and sing in the car. Lydda was a dedicated, unwavering and loving mother to her son, Bronson. She was very caring to all of those in her life. Lydda was passionate about social justice and the under-represented people in her community. She was patient, funny and social. The room lit up when she entered. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lydda's memory to 4 Paws For Ability or a pet rescue near you.



