Manning, Chrystal

Manning (Johnson), Chrystal Ann



Chrystal Ann Manning, 71 of Austin, Texas passed away on February 17, 2023, at Ascension Seton Medical Center surrounded by her family. Chrystal was born on June 21, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio. Chrystal was the daughter of Charles Johnson, Jr and Mary Catherine Mason from Springfield, Ohio. She attended Catholic Central High School and graduated from Yellow Springs High Schools in 1969. She was an active athlete and played on the GAA girls' volleyball, basketball, and softball teams in Yellow Springs. As her love of softball continued, she played with the Royals and Robinettes Women Softball team for three years where she traveled and competed around the United States and Japan. Upon marriage, she traveled the globe with her husband Paul Manning Sr. and son Paul Manning, Jr. and retired in Anchorage, Alaska before returning to Austin, TX to care for her mother in 2010. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Edward Johnson, Sr. She is survived by her husband, a son, a granddaughter and siblings Mary Jane Battle, Sharon Johnson, Marcus Johnson, and Michelle Mason and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Mass to celebrate Chrystal's life will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church 203 E. 10th Street in Austin, TX on March 24 at 1:30pm.

