Mann, Shandol T.

age 42, of Dayton, departed this life on Friday, January 12, 2024.

She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at All Nations Bible Fellowship, 3805 Kings Highway, Dayton, Ohio 45406. HHRoberts.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

