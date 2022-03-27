MANN, Peter Lee



Peter Lee Mann, age 70 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Pete was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 22, 1951, to Harry and Mattie Mae (Goins) Mann. On September 23, 2000, in Hamilton, he married Debbie Surrett. Pete was employed as a truck driver for Pepsi Company for numerous years, before retiring. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved fishing, hunting, and camping.



Pete is survived by his wife, Debbie Mann; four daughters, Christy (Jeff) Vierling, Chanda (Luke) Schroeder, Carrie (Elvis Bowman) Payne, and Amanda (Casey) Henry; two siblings, Charlie (Debbie) Mann and Hilda Gilbert; ten grandchildren: Megan (Michael), Nicole, Breanna, Ben (Staci), Destiny, Cameron, Brittney, Kaylen, Brandyn, and Rylee; three great-grandchildren: Maddix, Maxton, and Grayson; his best friend, Greg "Chief" (Cindy) Brewer; and numerous other relatives, and friends. Pete was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Mary Jane Mann and Cleo Ledger.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 1:00 PM with Pastor Derrick Lay officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

