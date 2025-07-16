MANLEY, Louise



MANLEY, Louise Oakley, age 98, of Middletown, Ohio went to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at her residence. Louise was a member of Crosspointe Church of Christ in Middletown. Among survivors are four daughters, Patty Eckart, Diana Mays, Elaine Geary and Judy Mann and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 16, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Crosspointe Church of Christ, 212 South Broad St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 12:00 noon with Brother Scott Johnson officiating. Interment will be at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, Ohio. Following the interment there will be a Celebration of Life luncheon at the Crosspointe Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louise's name to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. Her complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



