Mangio, Barbara W.



Barbara L. (Witt) Mangio, 93, of New Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Preserve at Beavercreek.



The word "unique" doesn't even begin to describe Barbara Witt Mangio! She was a gifted teacher, artistic, zany, musical, one heck of an interior decorator, an antique lover and glass collector, concerned with environmental issues, sensitive, an advocate for the underdog, and devoted to her family. She also loved a glass of wine and cheated shamelessly at euchre. Barbara graduated from Shorewood High School in Milwaukee in 1947 and from Milwaukee State Teacher's College in 1951. Her brother Dave introduced her to Chuck Mangio and the rest is history. They were married in 1951 and moved to Columbus. She taught kindergarten for the Columbus City Schools, was a stay at home mom, and then opened her own kindergarten in New Carlisle. She obtained her certificate to teach remedial reading from Wright State University and taught reading and first grade at Bethel Local Schools for many years. After retiring from teaching, she was a member of the Bethel Local Schools school board for several years. Barbara and Chuck purchased and refurbished Whispering Pine Farm in 1986, realizing a long held dream of creating an enduring focal point for family activities.



Barbara was a loving wife to Charles for 65 years. She was an amazing mother to seven children: Christina (Kevin) Kampman, Frank (Connie) Mangio, Al Mangio, Barbara Witt, Mary (Ron) Jackson, Regina Mangio, and Angela Mangio. She was a doting grandmother to nine grandchildren: John Charles Stritenberger, Jason (Heather) Stritenberger, Arion Mangio, Chris Kampman (Jay Kulpa), Jeff Kampman (Chaz Estell), Victoria Johnson, Will (Lilu) Johnson, Anthony (Megan Boraas) Mangio, and Veronica Mangio. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren: Avery Baker, Hunter Stritenberger, Greta Stritenberger, and Cora Mangio.



Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Charles, her son Alwin, her parents, Alwin and Adele Witt, her brother Howard David Witt, and her sister Nancy Witt Levihn. She is survived by her beloved sister-in-law Joann Mangio and her nieces and nephew and their families in Seattle. She is also survived by her nieces Nanci Witt Ockerman, Kathryn Levihn, and Paula Levihn Coon and their families.



A service celebrating Barbara's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday March 25 in Covenant Presbyterian Church, Springfield, Ohio. A gathering of family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:30 am.



The service will be livestreamed on the Covenant Presbyterian Church's You Tube page beginning at 11:55 a.m. For the livestream, go to www.springfieldcovenant.org and click on You Tube link.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethel Local Schools, Elementary Principal's Fund, 7490 OH-201, Tipp City, OH 45371, The Foodbank Inc., Dayton, Ohio, or any child-related charity of your choice.



The family wishes to extend their most heartfelt thanks to Barbara's caretakers including the staff of the Preserve at Beavercreek, Tailored Care, and ProMedica Hospice.



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



