Mamula, John Beecher "Beecher"



John Beecher Mamula, age 67, of Dayton, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 8, 2025 in Park City, Utah, while surrounded by family. He was a retired pressman of Dayton Daily News. He served as a medic in the Army. He loved the Lord and his family fiercely. Enjoyed watching sports, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnait Reds, and the UD flyers. He especially enjoyed baseball when it was his nephews playing. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Milosh "Michael" and Carolyn Mamula, and his brother Patrick Mamula. He is survived by his nephews who were more like sons: Billy and Andy Wagner; Siblings: Milosh, Milan, Michael Lee, Cvijeta, Simica, and Dan; and many other nieces, nephews and friends. The family will hold a private gathering Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel with burial to follow.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com