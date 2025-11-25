Malvrie Landis

LANDIS, Malvrie Parrigan



age 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Malvrie (Mal) was born on August 31, 1931 in Lily, KY, the daughter of Mary Wilder and Richard Parrigan. Malvrie loved her children and especially her grandchildren Kayla and Joshua more than anything else in life. Her love, faith and courage built a lasting legacy that will carry on with her family and friends. She was a United States Army Veteran serving in Japan during the Korena Conflict from 1951 to 1954. She worked at the original KFC in Corbin, KY and met Colonial Sanders in person. Mom and Dad meet at the VFW in Hamilton on Armistice Day 1956 when Armistice Day was officially changed to Veterans Day. She is survived by her son, Charles R. Landis and wife, Margaret, her daughter, Karen R. Corbett and husband William, her granddaughter, Kayla R. Price and husband Jordan, her grandson, Joshua W. Corbett, her sister, Penny Thomas and her brother Johnny Parigan and wife, Sue. Those who preceded her in death include her husband, Charles R. Landis, and her son, Stephen R. Landis. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 29, 2025 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Bural will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to Grace Hospice, Grace Hospice, 4435 Aicholtz Road, Ste 400 Cincinnati, OH 45245. Our Family wishes to thank all of you for your love and support. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Online condolences are available at www.weigelfunralhome.com



