MALOTT, Basil "Leon"

Age 94, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. He was born on Sept. 10, 1927, in Howard County, Indiana, to the late Basil Malott and Sylvia (Kendall) Parker. He is survived by his daughter: Peggy Malott, sons: Rodney Malott, Stanley Malott, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 73 years: Waneta Faye (Kauffman) Malott, parents, step-father: Herbert Parker, brother: Herbert Malott, sister: Virginia VanDyke and step-brothers: Robert and Edward Parker. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Salem Church of the Brethren (6037 Phillipsburg-Union Rd.) with

Pastor Trent Smith officiating. Interment will follow the

service at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church of the Brethren or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

