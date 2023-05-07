MALONEY (TAYLOR), HELEN ELIZABETH



MALONEY, Helen Elizabeth, age 86, of Middletown, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. She was born July 4, 1936 in Kentucky and moved to Ohio as a child. She graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1954. Helen was a mother and homemaker. She will be remembered for her loving, compassionate nature and willingness to help her family with anything they needed. She often referred to herself as silly, and she was just that with her lighthearted attitude and outlook on the world around her. She loved sharing stories of her past, baking banana bread, and absolutely had to have her coffee. Helen will be missed by many and never forgotten as she was the pillar to the whole Maloney family. Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Pearl (Hatton) Taylor; her husband, William Maloney in 2006; three brothers, Sherman, David and Truman; and one sister Marie. She is survived by five children, William Michael, Patrick Wayne, Christopher Ray, Marla Jo, Chrisie and wife Melissa; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain Barry Shafer officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be made to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

