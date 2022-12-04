MALONE, Cynthia

MALONE (Rothwell),



Cynthia Maria "Cyndi"



Age 60 of Clinton, KY, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, KY. Cyndi was of Catholic faith and a homemaker. She was the ultimate combination of a real housewife and pioneer woman. Cyndi loved cooking and often spent days baking treats to send off with Kevin. However, the job she most coveted was being Grammy. There wasn't a thing she wouldn't and didn't do for her grandbabies. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Malone of Clinton, KY, 4 children, William (Leigh Anne) Malone of Columbus, OH, Kyle Malone of So. Fulton, TN, Kasey Malone of Richmond, IN, and Steven Malone of Eaton, OH, 6 grandchildren, Jude Malone, Fitz Malone, KaLeigh Malone, Jacob McClanahan, Jalei Malone and Kyra Malone, twin sister Christina Jahnke of Springfield, OH, and sister Bridget McConehea of Hillsboro, OH, and 2 brothers, Sean and Eric Rothwell, both of Springfield, OH, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Anita Vance Rothwell. Memorial services for Cyndi will be at Conroy Funeral Home in Springfield on Wednesday, December 7th. Public visitation will be 3:00-4:00, with a memorial service to follow.

