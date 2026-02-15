Lykins, Malcolm D.



Malcolm Lykins, 81, of Hanover Township, peacefully passed away on January 24, 2026. Malcolm was born on September 11, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Malcolm Julius Lykins and Treva (Stacy) Lykins. Malcolm graduated from Fairfield High School in 1962. After graduation, he raced and showed his MGB car and was an active Freemason, holding various officer titles. Malcolm was a machinist by trade, owning and operating Lykins Technical Service for several years. Malcolm was a very kind person and passionate about raising and showing Arabian horses, serving as President of the Kentucky Arabian Riders and Breeders Society. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Rita Lykins; stepchildren, Bryan (Kelly) Saleeba and Shawn (Marty) Jones; grandchildren, Ava Saleeba, Evan Saleeba, Logan Jones and Kyndall Jones; two sisters, Linda (Gary) Dungan and Pat (John) Eisenmann. Malcolm was preceded in death by three brothers, Gene Lykins, James "Buster" Lykins, Ralph Lykins and one sister, Brenda Thacker. A visitation for friends and family will be Saturday, February 21, 2026 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery/Mausoleum/Chapel, 2421 Princeton Road. A special thank you to Golden Years Nursing Home and Bella Care Hospice for their care and compassion during his time there. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.



