Malchow, Edward



Edward "Ed" Malchow, age 73, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on December 16, 2023. He was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on October 6, 1950 to the late Ruth and Cecil Malchow. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Barbara; son Rob; brother Bob; and sister Mary.



Ed is survived by his daughter Ellie Ellis; daughter in law Lauren Ellis; grandson Oakley; sisters Martha Baxter, Barb Beam, and Janet Terril; brother Chris Malchow; and several nieces and nephews.



Ed enjoyed being outside, fishing and camping. He loved spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



A Celebration of Life for Ed and Barb will be held from 11 AM until 1 PM on Saturday, January 20th, 2024, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel. Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the celebration.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Ed to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420.



