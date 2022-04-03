MALAS, Alma

MALAS (Herze), Alma C.



Age 89 of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed peacefully from this world on March 30, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family. Born August 26, 1932, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her parents died when she was very young and the Sisters of Charity at St. Joseph Orphanage in Cincinnati raised her. Alma was a



wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, friend, poet, and



devout Catholic. She is preceded in death by her loving



husband of 59 years, James Christopher Malas Jr. and she is survived by three children: James III (Eileen) Malas, John



(Diana) Malas, and Mary Ann (Scott) Phillips; six grandchildren: Holly, Colton, Katie, Sarah, Meghan, and John. Alma worked as a secretary at Beavercreek High School and helped students and teachers for more than 20 years. In retirement, she was a volunteer at Miami Valley Hospital and played bridge with many friends at the Miami Valley Bridge Club for many years. Alma was famous for passing out hand-made



bracelets, earrings, and pins to everybody. She devoted her life to bringing happiness to all those she encountered. Alma loved to spend time with her family and Woody her cat. Most recently she was a resident at Harbor Chase Senior Living Community in Beavercreek. Her family wishes to thank all of the wonderful caregivers there for their compassionate care until the end. May her memory be blessed and may her life stand as an example to all who knew her. There will be a



visitation, Friday, April 8, 2022, from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at



Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton - Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am,



Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 with Fr. Terry L. Schneider, celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. To leave a message or share a special memory of Alma with her family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

