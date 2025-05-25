Makley, James Arthur "Jim"



of Springboro, passed away on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at the age of 76. Jim is survived by his wife, Becky Makley; brothers, Richard (Joan) Makley, and Robert (Kitty) Makley; nieces, Jessica (Nick) Adams, and Beth (Kevin Gross) Makley; nephew, Nathan Makley; great-nieces, Mya and Makenna Makley; numerous cousins, and a host of treasured friends. A visitation will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, May 30, at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering (2100 E. Stroop Rd.), with a celebration of life to follow at 4:00pm. For the complete tribute and to express condolences, please visit www.routsong.com



