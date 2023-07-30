Magoto (Baltes), Patricia Elizabeth



Magoto, Patricia E (Pat), 88, of Centerville, loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother passed away surrounded by family Tuesday, July 25, 2023.



She was born on November 15, 1934 in French Town, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Clara (Bey) Baltes, Sr. On May 28, 1955 Patricia married Norman Magoto at Holy Family Catholic Church in Frenchtown, Ohio who survives along with their daughter Theresa (Tab) Baer and daughter in law Patti Magoto, 4 grandchildren, Christopher, Ashley (Chad), Zachary and Brannon (Chelsey), 3 great grandchildren, Emily, Joseph and James. Also surviving is sister Anne Bergman, sisters and brother-in-law Rose Magoto, Pat and Tom Rutschilling and Mary Lou DeMange. She was preceded in death by her son Dennis Magoto, siblings Rosie, William, Paul, Peter, Mary Trentman and Jane O'Bryan, sisters and brothers in law Cletus Magoto Jr, Marvin and Pat Magoto, Lawrence DeMange, James Trentman, William O'Bryan, Jeanette Benson.



Friends and family may visit to pay their respects at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave Dayton, OH 45429 on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 5-7pm. A Catholic Mass will be held at Incarnation Catholic Church, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville, Ohio 45459 on Wednesday, August 2nd at 11am. Christian burial will follow at Royal Oak Cemetery, 7217 National Rd, Brookville, Ohio, 45309.



Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com