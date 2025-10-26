Stargel, Mae



Mae Stargel, age 94, of Dayton, passed away on October 22, 2025 at home surrounded by family. She was born in Harlan, Kentucky on July 16, 1931 the daughter of Sophie and Elijah Morgan. She is preceded in death by son, Derrick Lee Sutton, daughter Sheila Faye Sutton, sisters Hettie Howard, Martha Griffey, Polly Burkhart, brothers, Henry L Morgan, Elijah Morgan Jr., Robert Morgan, Charles Morgan and her husbands, Millard Sutton Jr., Vincent Pugh and Jerry R. Stargel. She is survived by her sister Myrtle Hoskins, children, Dianna Sutton, David (Debbi) Sutton, Sherry (Roger) Deel, Johnnie Dillinger, Mark Pugh, her grandchildren Brett (Jen) Sutton, Joshua Willoughby, Matthew Dillinger, Nicholas Dillinger and great grandchildren Macy, Nolan, Luke and Claire Sutton. In addition, there are numerous nieces, nephews and beloved family friends. Mae's life is a legacy of love of family. She was a fiercely loyal and supportive daughter and sibling. She adored her father and spoke often of the closeness of their relationship. When her mother suffered several strokes, Mae helped to care for her. She remained close to her brothers and sisters her whole life. They shared gardening, green picking, picnics, Sunday suppers, Holidays and many adventures. But, above all, Mae loved children, her own as well as others. As a mother, she made many sacrifices for her children. She also cared for any child that crossed her path. Mae will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at David's Cemetery in Kettering. Pastor Tim Krouse to officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com