Madeline Best

Obituaries
6 hours ago
BEST, Madeline J.

Madeline J. Best, 99, passed away December 20th, 2025. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, January 6th from 1-2pm at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2pm. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. To view her memorial video, send flowers, or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

