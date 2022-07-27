MacLEAN, Richard

springfield-news-sun logo
Richard A. MacLean, 85, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away of natural causes on July 19, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 30th at 1:30 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. To leave online expressions of sympathy and view his memorial video, please visit


