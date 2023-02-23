MACKEY, Susan Dale



76, of Greenfield, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio. She was born on Monday, May 27, 1946, in Liberty Township, Ohio, to the late Roger D. and Welma J. (Short) Osborn. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Danny Ray Mackey; two sons, Charles of Greenfield and Christopher of Washington C.H.; five grandchildren; her sister Peggy (John) Gibson of Tucson, AZ; her brother John (Linda) Osborn of California; a special niece, Melissa Green and grandniece, Brenna of Dayton; and her kitty, Butterscotch. She is also survived by numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Green and Penny Hardin.



Susan was a 1964 graduate of Kettering Fairmont West High School and a former employee of PMCI in Dayton. Susan was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and an avid NASCAR, Ohio State and Cincinnati Bengal fan. She enjoyed visiting Hollywood Casino, bingo, and thrift stores and working crossword puzzles.



Family and friends may visit on Saturday, February 25, 2023, beginning at 1 pm at the Anderson - Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield. A memorial service will begin at 2pm with Pastor William Rowe officiating.

