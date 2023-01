MACK, Mary Pauline



10/22/1931 - 01/05/23



Mary Pauline Mack, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 5, 2023.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Victoria Arnold; sister Edna Carol Berry; and brother Charles Arnold; two sons, Stuart and Kenneth Jones; and beloved husbands Douglas Kidd Jones and Thomas Charles Mack. She is survived by brother Marvin Arnold and his wife Drucilla; sister-in-law Mary Lou Arnold; son Steven Jones and wife Brenda; daughter Paula Gebo and husband Mike; daughter-in-law Jody Grovier; daughter Jill Jones and husband Nelson; and granddaughter Melissa Sprinkle.