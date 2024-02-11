MacCagno, Virene

MacCagno (Giunipero), Virene G.



Virene G. MacCagno of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at Brookdale Oakwood at 105 years young. She was born September 24, 1918, in Apollo, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Armando and Jennie Giunipero. She is preceded in death by her husband, Pete A. MacCagno and son-in-law, Kenny Palmer. Virene is survived by her four daughters of whom she was exceptionally proud; Patricia (Pete) Wilson, Marcia (Keith) Neel, Kristine (Dave) Martin and Sue MacCagno Palmer; loving grandchildren, Aimee Wilson, Eric (Lynda) Wilson, Leslie (Marlin) Martin Wright and Gary (Stacy) Martin; great grandchildren, Daniel Wilson, Luke Wilson, Rosalie Martin, Marlie Wright and Tony Wright. Vi's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the kind and caring team at Brookdale Oakwood. Their exceptional service and dedication are greatly appreciated. A Memorial Service will be held at Fairmont Presbyterian Church in Kettering, Ohio, on March 11, 2024, at 11:30 AM with reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to Dayton Children's Hospital at www.childrensdayton.org/ or to Fairmont Presbyterian Church at www.fairmontchurch.org/. Please visit www.NewcoemrDayton.com for the full obituary.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com