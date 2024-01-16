Lyttle, David Tyrone



Lyttle, David T. age 68, of Dayton, born February 1, 1955, passed away Friday, January 12, 2024. Friends and Family may visit Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 2 pm until service at 2:30 pm. Service will be held at David's Cemetery Chapel, 4600 Mad River Rd, Dayton, OH 45429 followed by interment.



Arrangements entrusted to Glickler Funeral Home and Cremation Services



