Lyons, Carl "Doug"



Carl "Doug" Lyons, 91, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 30, 2023. He was born June 13, 1932, in Flat Gap, Kentucky, the son of Ferd and Pearlie (Harris) Lyons. Doug loved going hunting every year with his sons, grandsons and brother, watching his son drag race, going camping and listening to gospel and bluegrass music. His most favorite thing was to spend time with his loving family. Doug was a member of the Eastside Freewill Baptist Church and had been employed at Carmichael Machine and Tool. Survivors include his beloved wife of 67 years; Mary Liddie (Stevens) Lyons, whom he married on July 6, 1957, two sons; Doug (Angel) Lyons and Darren (Tracy) Lyons, grandchildren; Brandi, Bailee, Dustin, Allison, Leah and Tyler, great grandchild; Maddie, brother; Orville (Bonnie) Lyons, sister; Oneida Dillard and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son; Rex Lyons, brothers; Bobby Lyons and Billy Lyons and sisters; Freida Gamball, Earlene Fee and Gladith Lyons. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Thursday, January 4, 2024, in the Eastside Freewill Baptist Church, 2735 Hilltop Avenue, Springfield, with Pastor Jim Baldwin and Pastor Buddy Tuttle officianting. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the services. Burial will follow in Newcomers Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



