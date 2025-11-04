Lynn Farish

Farish, Lynn Edward



Lynn Edward Farish, 88, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2025. Lynn was born October 18, 1937 in Springfield. He graduated from Northeastern High School. He was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church. He recently celebrated his 65th year as a member of the Free Masons of Fielding Lodge #192, South Charleston, Ohio. Lynn retired from Navistar after 44 years. Lynn is survived by his three children, Scott and his wife Dianna, Amy, Lisa and her husband Mike Wade. Six grandchildren; Ashley, Brandi, Brandon, Jordyn, Logan (and his wife Kayla) and Luke (and his fiance Abby). Three great grandchildren; Levi, Sebastian and Delaney. He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta, of 63 years and his parents Margaret (Mitchell) Farish and Kenneth Farish. Lynn loved history, square dancing for many years with his wife and playing euchre. He also loved attending his high school lunch reunions with his class of '55. He loved spending time with family and friends like Judy Melvin and Greta Runyon. Arrangements are being handled by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. A Private celebration of life will be held at a later time. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



