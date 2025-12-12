Lynda Baecker

Baecker, Lynda B



Lynda "Kathy" Baecker passed away peacefully on December 8, 2025, in Hamilton, Ohio. She was born on September 23, 1961, in Phoenix, Arizona.



She was a firecracker who loved sitting on her front porch, laughing, talking, and hanging out with her friends and family. Those moments were where she was happiest, surrounded by the people she loved.



She is survived by her daughter, Jamie; her grandchildren, Cameron and Noah; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and other beloved family members. She is preceded in death by her mother, Bernice; her brother, Jeff; her sister, Lora; and her nephew, Aaron.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life-one last porch party-on December 26, 2025, at her home. Kathy will be deeply missed and forever loved.



