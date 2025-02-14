LYMAN, Larry F.



Larry F. Lyman, 82, of Piqua, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. He was born January 18, 1943 in Piqua to the late Robert F. and Lenita Alberta (Wright) Lyman. He was a 1960 graduate of Piqua High School where he was a member of the baseball team. He also was a member of the Piqua Legion baseball team. Larry was drafted in 1964 and spent a year at Ton Son Nhut Air Force Base in Vietnam. After his service was completed, he returned to Piqua and married the love of his life and the girl next door, Helen A. "Toni" Weingart. He worked at General Motors, Delphi Division in Kettering, from which he retired after 32 years of service. He then drove a school bus for the Piqua School District for 15 years before retiring. Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Toni; two daughters, Kimberly A. Coldren of Hilliard, Kelli R. (Mary Bergstrom) Lyman of Charleston, South Carolina; one grandson, Kory A. Bryant of Piqua; two great grandsons, Koltin A. Bryant, Kollin R. Bryant both of Piqua; and his brother, Tom (Joyce) Lyman of Piqua. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard L. Lyman; and a son-in-law, Jonathan Coldren. He was also preceded in death by lifelong friends, Terry Bolton and Bob Ford. Larry was a gentle man, and a gentleman to whom family always came first. He coached his daughters' teams in both softball and soccer at Pittsenbarger Park. He and Toni attended almost every softball, baseball, soccer, football, wrestling, and basketball game of their children and grandchildren from preschool through college years. He was an ardent life long Detroit Lions fan, Detroit Red Wings and Cincinnati Reds fan. He could remember statistics and players from every sport and was frequently asked to supply the answer for a forgotten bit of information. Larry loved mushroom hunting in Michigan, fishing trips to anywhere and followed Piqua High School sports. He and Toni also loved to travel, visiting most of the 50 States. The family thanks his brother, Tom for his weekly visits with a "Frosty"; Dan Whitson, and Jack Ford for their many visits and friendship. They also extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Troy Rehabilitation as well as Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care and unwavering compassion during Larry's stay. Their kindness, dedication and gentle support brought comfort not only to him but to the entire family and they will always be grateful for their heartfelt care. A service to honor his life will begin at 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2025 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Chaplain Ric Johnson officiating. Private burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd #320, Kettering, OH 45429; Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylen Blvd. Staten Island, NY 10306; or the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



