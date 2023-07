Lyle, Marsha G.



Age 60, of Harrison Township, OH, passed away July 13, 2023. Visitation to be held at Glickler Funeral Home on July 20th, 2023 from 4-6pm. Glickler Funeral Home, Dayton, OH.



