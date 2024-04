Lykins, Elwood



Mr. Elwood Lykins, age 88 of Carthage, TN passed away on Sun. Mar. 31, 2024.



Mr. Lykins was born Aug 12, 1935 in West Liberty, KY. He was preceded in death by parents and six siblings.



Mr. Lykins is survived by three children: Timothy (Nickie) Lykins, Pamela Cook, and Gary (Rebecca) Lykins; 5 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



