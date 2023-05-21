Lutz, Charles Dean



Lutz, Charles Dean, 87 of Springfield was called home on May 17, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on April 22, 1936, the son of Stanley and Daisy Gray. Dean was a veteran in the US Army and served in the Ohio Air Guard as a jet mechanic. He was a loving husband to Pauline Lutz. Dean was a part of the 178th tech fighter wing. He enjoyed bowling in his younger years as well as softball and reading and spending time at the casino with his family. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Larry and Gary Gray, his son, Steven Brakefield, and daughter, Donna McCoy. Dean's memory will live on forever with his surviving loved ones; his son Richard (Lisa) Lutz; his sisters, Olive (Jim) Omslaer, Ruth (Marvin) Flory, Joyce (Bill) Heath, and sister-in-law Nancy Gray, several grandchildren including Ryan Lutz and caring niece, Nikki (Tony) Williams along with many other nieces and nephews. A special thank you from the family to Dr. Stephen Oehlers and staff, as well as Mercy's home care and hospice throughout Dean's illness. Visitation will be held at the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home on Thursday, May 25, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM with a service to follow at Noon with Joylynn Omslaer-Laws and Danny Leithauser officiating. Entombment to follow at the Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



