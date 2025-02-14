Luther, Michael James



Age 84, of Ross, Ohio passed away on February 10, 2025 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on April 24, 1940, in Newport, Kentucky the son of Edward and Goldie (Webb) Luther. He graduated from Central High School and in 1960 he married Mary Jo Day at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Cincinnati. Mike worked in the trucking industry and in construction as a wall paper hanger. In his later years, he managed and worked in lawn mowing and landscaping. He also helped build the homes of three of his children. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 64 years, Mary Jo Luther. He will forever be missed by his children, Joey Lynch, Micha (Brian) Meyer, Don (Charlie) Luther, Bob (Amy) Luther, Josh (Lora) Luther and Matt (Elissa) Luther. Michael adored his grandchildren, Michael (Rachel), Victoria (Rich), Kenzie (Trevor), Brandon (Meghan), Brooke (Greg), Ally, Collin, Brendan and great grandchildren, Raelynn, Tucker and Waylon. He is also survived by his sisters, Kathleen Mesler, Joanna Best, Sally Lynn Dotson, and Barbara Jernigan. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Kevin Lynch; three brothers, Karl, Harry, and Bill Luther and two sisters, Marcella Kidd and Corrine Lipps. Visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH on Saturday, February 15, 2025 from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Hamilton or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



