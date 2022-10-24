LUSA, George



Age 91, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 21, 2022, surrounded by his son, Mark, and daughter, Julie, at Suites of Walnut Creek Assisted Living facility. George was preceded in death by the love of his life, Phyllis (Landis). George fought a valiant battle with dementia.



Born on October 1, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, he was the doting son of the late Virginia (Ginny) Lusa of Dayton, Ohio. As the son of Greek immigrants, George was very proud of his Greek heritage and was a fixture at Dayton's Greek Orthodox festival. He attended Roosevelt High School in Dayton where he was a standout basketball and football player. He continued his football career at Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado, where he earned a place in the university's Football Hall of Fame as a result of the outstanding 1951 season. Always the competitor, George enjoyed tennis, golf, and fishing with family and friends. Upon graduating with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering, he returned to Dayton, Ohio. In 1959, he married Phyllis and had a son, Mark, and daughter, Julie. He coached both children (along with hundreds of others) in soccer for many years. He had a long career at Delco Moraine and was the author of patents that resulted in innovative metallurgical forming techniques. He and Phyllis were spectacular dancers, lighting up several parties with their jitterbug. Every Christmas Eve, George and Phyllis hosted a party that was the highlight of the holiday season for many. George led a singing of the 12 days of Christmas encouraging participation from all partygoers. His "5 golden rings" was the highlight of the evening eliciting laughter (and groans) from all. His grandchildren, Kristina and Zachary, were the highlight of his life.



George is survived by his children Mark Lusa (Dena) and Julie (Lusa) Bauer, grandchildren, Kristina and Zachary Bauer, brother, John Lusa, and several nieces, nephews, great-niece and nephews, other family members, and life-long close friends. He will deeply missed by all who loved and knew him.



Gathering of family friends followed by memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 4:00-6:30pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, 45429.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in memory of George Lusa, to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation www.crhcf.org 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com