LUNNIE, William "Bill"



Of Enon, OH, passed away at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, OH, on July 30, 2021. Born in Cheyenne, WY, on March 31, 1948, he graduated from Wittenberg University in Springfield, OH, and served in the Air Force in the Philippines, where he hosted a news radio program, before building a career in communications and media. Bill made a home with Catherine Lunnie in



Monroe, CT, where they raised their three children. He spent his last years in Enon with his beloved, Sue Arnold, with whom he attended Greenon High School and reconnected



later in life. A charismatic storyteller who loved people, Bill could talk to anyone. His curiosity and playful sense of humor made him an unmatched conversation partner and friend. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Kevin Lunnie (Meghan), Sarah Lunnie (Joshua Brody), and Anne Wagner (Lynne); six grandchildren (Lucey, Hazel, Declan, Henry, Leo and Owen); his brothers Francis (Pete) Lunnie and Douglas Lunnie (Sharon Martin); niece Angela Oakey (Daniel) and nephew Adam Lunnie (Samantha). He is predeceased by his parents, Col. Francis Melrose and Ruth Darby Lunnie, and



sister-in-law Marilene Lunnie. In lieu of flowers, the family will be grateful for a donation in his name to StoryCorps (storycorps.org).



A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 7 from 9:30-11 am at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community



Funeral Home in Monroe, CT, with memorial service immediately following at 11 am. He will be interred at Arlington



National Cemetery at a later date.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.spadaccinofuneralhome.com for the Lunnie family.

