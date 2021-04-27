LUEBKE, John A.
Age 70 of Dayton, passed away April 13, 2021. A gathering will be held from 10-11 AM on Friday, April 30, 2021, at
Newcomer Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a memorial service will begin at 11 AM.
To share a memory of John or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel
820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd
Dayton, OH
45459
https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral