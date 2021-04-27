X

Luebke, John

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LUEBKE, John A.

Age 70 of Dayton, passed away April 13, 2021. A gathering will be held from 10-11 AM on Friday, April 30, 2021, at

Newcomer Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a memorial service will begin at 11 AM.

To share a memory of John or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

