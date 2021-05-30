LUCKOSKI, Vivian Rae



Age 76 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born February 1, 1945, in



Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raphael and Marcille Bruns. Vivian was a lifelong member of the Dayton area. She was a gifted visual artist, gardener, baker, seamstress, caregiver, entrepreneur, as well as a devoted mother and friend to many. Vivian



produced many drawings and paintings of nature scenes and portraits of family members. She sewed clothing for her daughter during schooling years and also earned substantial money creating ornamental clothing for cement geese at a time when they adorned many yards. During spring and summer months, Vivian maintained a large garden filled with tomatoes, green beans, carrots, peas, potatoes and corn.



Vivian was an accomplished baker, and for several years,



produced 300 pies every weekend at a bakery built just for her at an IGA Supermarket in Beavercreek. Later in life, Vivian became part-owner of a local tavern, helped her daughter, Jerri, start K12 Gallery in downtown Dayton, provided daycare for Jerri's two children, until they were ready for school, and served as President of her Condominium Association. Above all else, however, Vivian took the greatest pride in her family. She adored her late mother and father, surviving daughter, Jerri (Terry) Stanard, grandchildren, Jackson and Serena Stanard, adopted family member, Jerry Hutchins, and



maintained love for Tom Luckoski, her former husband.



During her long years of sickness with Parkinson's Disease, Vivian acquired many more friends who provided care and support. We all are thankful to have known and be loved by Vivian, and she will be surely missed until we see her again in Heaven. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June



10, 2021, at 2:30 pm at Dayton Memorial Park, (8135 N.



Dixie Drive, Dayton, OH 45414). In lieu of flowers, please



consider a donation to the K12 Gallery & TEJAS (k12tejasgallery.org/product/in-honor-of-donation/) in Vivian's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

