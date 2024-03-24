Luckenbill, Edward "Eddie"



LUCKENBILL, Edward "Eddie" age 87 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Eddie is survived by his wife of 67 years Barbara, daughter Ann (Mike) Tuck, son Brent (Darlene), son Tom (Tina), grandchildren Spencer, Erik (Kira), Stephen (Andrea) Samantha, Lauren, Trevor (Samantha) Zach (Jamey) and Matt; Great grandchildren Logan, Vanessa, Colin, Grayson, Harlow, Lorenzo, Lydia, Brayden, Carter, Nicco, Oliver, Hannah and Mateo. Eddie is also survived by brother George (Deann), sister JoAnne (Gregg) Allen and brother-in-law Butch (Carol) Markland, and all of Libby's Kids. He was preceded in death by parents Charles and Irene, brothers Gordon and Dan. Eddie and Barb traveled the world together and spent a lot of time on the golf course having fun at every turn. Eddie was a master woodworker and his creations will be cherished by many members of the family for years to come. If desired contributions can be made to Day City Hospice. A celebration of Eddie's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com