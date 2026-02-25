Lucille Napier

Napier (Frost), Lucille



Lucille Frost Napier, 91, of Fairfield Township, OH passed away at home on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. She was born May 2,1934 in Krypton, Kentucky to the late Melvin and Ollie (Hurt) Frost. Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 55 years, Marcus Napier, and her brothers, Taylor (Dora) Frost, Mike Frost. and Charles Frost. Lucille was the dearly loved mother of Sammie (Lori) Napier, of Roebuck, South Carolina; Diane (Chuck) Wiles, of Fairfield, Ohio; and Marcus Napier II, of Liberty Twp, Ohio. She was the cherished grandmother of Joshua (Christina) Lockaby, Samantha Napier Singleton, Nicholas (Lauren) Napier, Megan Wiles, Austin Wiles, and Brittany (Brandon) Smith, and the proud great-grandmother of ten. She is also survived by her sisters, Nancy (Julius) Gibson, Hamilton, Ohio, Barbara (Tom) Biddle, Cynthiana, Kentucky; her sister-in-law Rufenia Frost, Somerset, Kentucky; and many loving nieces and nephews. Lucille was a longtime member of West Side Baptist Church in Hamilton, Ohio. She enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and University of Kentucky Basketball, attending her children's activities, tending her flower beds and garden, and making her home warm and welcoming. She shared a special bond with her sister, Nancy "Sissy" Gibson, and cherished her friendship with her neighbor, Marion Young. Lucille loved sharing stories of her Kentucky roots and found her greatest joy in caring for her family. Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 27, 2026 at Rose Hill Funeral Home 2565 Princeton Rd, Fairfield Twp. Ohio, 45011 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, where she will rest beside her beloved husband.



