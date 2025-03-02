Lucas, G. Jeane



Jeane was 89 and lived in Brookville, Ohio, when she passed away on Friday, February 28, 2025. Jeane, and her husband Lou, were married 69 years with surviving children Lisa (David) King, Richard, and Brian (Dori); favorite friends, Lisa, Rick, and Rock; grandchildren, Kate, Rachel, Alex, Mike, Julie, Chloe, and Leon; great-grandchildren, Jake, Goldie, Ford, Lincoln, Olive, Adam, and Calvin. Jeane was born in West Virginia to parents, Elmer and Hattie Statton. Only the youngest sister, Dixie (Tim) Survived. Other siblings include Thelma, Quentin, Raymond, Eldin, Joy, Patsy, and Suzy. In her youth, Jeane loved dancing then worked many years in banking at Ohio Bell and the travel industry. Jeane and Lou enjoyed sailboat racing, tennis, and world-wide cruising. During their working years they relocated from Dayton, to Perrysburg, Chicago, and Buffalo. With retirement, they returned to live in Vandalia then Brookville, Ohio. They enjoyed extensive travel plus many snowbird seasons in Florida over recent years. Jeane loved the great group of friends and bridge players during this period. No services will be held at this time.



