Loyd, Patricia E. "Patty"



born on April 21, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2025, in her beloved hometown. The cherished daughter of Herbert and Lillian Mae Larmore, she leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and creativity that will be felt for generations. Patty graduated from Stivers High School class of 1974, where her vibrant personality and infectious laughter made her a beloved figure among her peers. Patty was a woman of many talents. Beyond the kitchen, Patty had a passion for gardening, sewing, crafting jewelry, crocheting, and nail art, showcasing her creativity and dedication to her crafts. Her ability to create and make anything was a testament to her inventive spirit. Known for her wit and humor, Patricia was a character in every sense of the word. She was a devoted mother to her children: Frank (Angi) Semons, Angel Brown, and Matthew Loyd, and she took immense pride in being a grandmother to Shalynn, Ashlynn, Mikala, Joey, Miranda, and Courtney. Her family was her world, and she nurtured them with love and an unwavering commitment. Patty is survived by her loving husband, Clayton Loyd, with whom she shared 27 wonderful years of marriage. She also leaves behind her sister, Teresa (Anthony) Chambers, who will cherish their bond and memories forever. She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Larmore; her mother, Lillian Mae Larmore; and her brother, Kenneth Keith. The visitation for Patricia E. Loyd will be held on February 4, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Dayton, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. Following the visitation, a funeral service will commence at 1:30 PM. Patty will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



