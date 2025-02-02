Lowery , Joseph William
Age 82, Hamilton, died February 1, 2025 at Berkeley Square. He was born in Hamilton on February 03, 1942 the son of the late William T. and Helen (Ball) Lowery. He was a graduate of Talawanda High School, a veteran of the US Army and member of the Masons. Joseph was employed by Armco Steel for over twenty-five years. Private services and interment will be held in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
