Lovelace, L.C.
Mrs. L.C. Lovelace, age 76, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Memorial service 12 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Ethan Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church. 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd. Trotwood, Ohio. Calling hour 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral