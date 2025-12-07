Louis Henn

HENN, Louis J. "Butch"



HENN, Louis J. "Butch" passed away Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Dayton. He was born on July 17, 1957 in Dayton to the late Ralph and Patricia Henn. He is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn (Kirkpatrick) Henn. He is survived by his brother John (Theresa) Henn; 2 uncles Robert Zimmerman and Dale Schutte; niece Ashley (Sean) Mumford; nephew Daniel Henn; great nieces and nephews Chris, Destiny, Jonathan, Alexia, and Elliot; 2 special friends Robert "Bobby" Meyers and Darlene Hammond. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online memories can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com