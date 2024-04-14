Loughner, Douglas Gilmore



Douglas Gilmore Loughner, age 82, of Carlisle, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024. He was born in Greensburg, PA to the late Henry and Ruth Loughner (Raymaley). Doug proudly served in the United States Army. After the army, he worked and retired from Cooper Tire in 2003. He loved to tinker with anything that had an engine in it such as buying and selling lawnmowers. He especially loved riding, painting, and putting together Wheel Horse Tractors. Doug was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 260 in Claridge, PA. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon Bush Loughner in 1996. Doug is survived by his wife of 25 years, Patricia Loughner (Cooke); daughters, Stacey (Terry) Highley, and Kelly Brissel; son, Scott (Cathy) Brissel; grandchildren, Bailee and Colby Highley, Aaron and Brianna Cunningham; special friends, Mike and Gwen Bruns, as well as the family of Wayne Holt; as well as many friends in both Pennsylvania, and Ohio. A celebration of life for Douglas will be held Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM at Carlisle Community Church, 780 Fairview Drive, Franklin, OH 45005.



