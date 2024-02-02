Lough, Walter Hugh



Walter Hugh Lough, age 75 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024. He was born on July 31, 1948, in LaFollette, TN. Walter was employed with General Motors in Moraine where he retired in 1993.



Walter is survived by his loving wife Joyce (Riggs) Lough; 2 daughters, 5 stepchildren, 12 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, and 1 great grandson on the way.



Visitation February 4 in LaFollette. Service February 5 with interment to follow. Military Honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.



