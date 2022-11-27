springfield-news-sun logo
LOUDIN, William

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LOUDIN, William "Bill"

86, of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully at home November 24, 2022. He was born March 21, 1936, to the late Ray & Marie Loudin in Elkins, WV. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Nancy (Jordan) Loudin, his children Joni Ashton, NC, Timothy (Cynthia) Loudin, GA, Toni (Craig) Rogers, OH, Patrick Loudin, OH; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters & 1 brother. Visitation will be held Friday, December 2, from 11am to 12:30pm followed by Masonic services with the funeral services starting at 1pm all at First United Methodist Church New Carlisle with Rev. Hyo-Jin Kim officiating. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or First United Methodist Church New Carlisle.




