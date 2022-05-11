springfield-news-sun logo
X

LOTZ, Loren

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LOTZ, Loren N.

Age 81, of Florence, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 14, 1941, the son of Gordon and Idah (Blatt) Lotz.

Survivors include three children, Shawn M. Lotz, Valerie Lotz and Serena Lotz; two sisters, Jennifer McGinnis and Lois Werder; a brother, Thomas (Pat) Lotz; numerous nieces, and nephews, especially Melanie McKnight. He was preceded in death by a son, Eric Benjamin Lotz; his parents; a brother,

Gordon Lotz; a sister, Frances Lotz Verdin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Springhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am Thursday at the funeral Home. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.zettlerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
OLT, Janet
2
FENWICK, Robert
3
WILLS, Diana
4
OSTENDORF, Charles
5
YORK, Ricky
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top