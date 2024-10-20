LOTZ, BARBARA L.



Barbara Louise Lotz, age 91, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2024 at Oakwood Village in Springfield. She was born on August 14, 1933 the daughter of Edwin A. and Maurine (Kersteter) Juergens and the stepdaughter of Melvene Juergens after her mother passed at an early age. Barbara graduated from Tecumseh High School and Community Hospital School of Nursing. She spent many years working in the Mercy Health system and at Heartland of Springfield. Barbara is survived by her four children, Anne Deards of Springfield, Chris (Lynn) Lotz of Grand Prairie TX, Mark (Karen) Lotz of Springfield and Beth (Robert) Pachman of Phoenix AZ. She will also be missed by her grandchildren Andrew (Kim) Crall, Brian (Liz) Crall, Brady (Charlene) Lotz, Lindy Lotz and Hayley Pachman. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren, her sister Lynne Bird (Raymond) of Durham, NC and brother E. Allen Juergens Jr., of Dayton, OH, several nieces, cousins and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert F. Lotz and her son in law, Roger Deards. Barbara's story cannot be told without her husband Bob's story as well, as they were nearly inseparable. They met in story tale fashion, fell in love and married in Springfield on June 27, 1954. They began their early married years in Piqua, Ohio and started their family. In 1965 they moved to Springfield, settled into their careers, Barbara in nursing and Bob in insurance. They raised their kids and enjoyed camping, sailing, traveling and getting together with family and friends. As their children grew and started families of their own, Barbara and Bob enjoyed early retirement by building their dream house in the woods in Cable, Ohio and acquiring a second residence in Mesa, Arizona to spend winters as 'snowbirds'. Barbara played tennis, was in the Red Hat club and enjoyed many hikes and visits to cultural attractions in the Southwest for half the year. The other half of the year enjoyed traveling and her summers 'in the woods'. Sadly, Bob was taken from his family far too soon in 2011. Barbara continued to live in Springfield until her passing. While we her family will miss her enormously, we are so grateful that our Mom passed without suffering and is now free to once again be with her beloved husband Bob. Barbara's memorial is being planned for mid-November. Details are available upon request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in Barbara's name. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com