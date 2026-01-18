Cook, Lori B



It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of a beautiful soul, Lori Beth Cook, 62, of Dayton, Ohio. She was born on July 24th in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Jack and Nancy Darst. Lori was a loving mother, daughter, Nana, sister, aunt, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She will be remembered for her selfless love and her bright personality and spirit.



Lori's presence in the world is everlasting, and the light she shed will always be remembered. She is preceded in death by her father, Jack Darst, her grandmother, Josephine Friel, and her great-grandmother, Opal Dorsett, "granny." Lori is survived by her mother, Nancy; her brother, Andrew Darst; her loving children, Jason, Kasey, & Danni; her cherished grandchildren, Kyle, Jacob, Caleb, & Rowyn; and her niece and nephew, Haley Cooney and Michael Darst. Along with many family members and friends who will miss her dearly. Though our hearts are broken, we are forever grateful for the love, laughter, and memories she gave us. A viewing will be held at Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel 648 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, January 21st from 5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m. The funeral service will take place the following day Thursday, January 22nd at Bethel Christian Assembly of God, 860 Grange Hall Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45430 at 11a.m.



