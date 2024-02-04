Lord, Donna A.



Donna Ayers Lord was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on June 26, 1940 to loving parents Richard Wayne and Christina A. (Scott) Ayers. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1958 where she served on the Cheerleading Squad and participated in state Cheerleading Competitions, being named State Cheerleader her senior year. Donna started her college career at West Virginia University, later transferring to The Ohio State University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1963. While at Ohio State Donna joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority and enjoyed many fun times with her "sisters". She met the love of her life, William H. Lord through mutual activities with his fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta.



Bill and Donna eloped in Virginia between school quarters on September 22, 1962. After Donna's graduation in 1963 they moved to Brownsville, Pa where Donna began her career as a wife and mother, first to daughter Amy Elizabeth and then to son William Ayers Lord. Together the family moved to Ft. Smith Arkansas (young Bill's birthplace), Gary, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Pa and finally to Springfield, Ohio. Here, Donna began to branch out into what would become several years of dedication to her community, as a leader, and a child advocate. Donna took graduate courses at both The Ohio State University and University of Dayton. In 1979, she became licensed in the State of Ohio and began to substitute teach for the Springfield City School System.



In 1985 she became a Parents as Teachers Education Specialist and served on the Blueprint for Excellence Community Action Team to assist schools with a strategic plan to help children learn and achieve in school. She trained under Mildred Winter, Founder of the PAT program at the University of Missouri and then implemented the first Parents as Teachers program in Ohio as well as outside the state of Missouri. She was recognized by Mildred Winter as a Pioneer Educator.



Donna and Bill had 25 years of a wonderful marriage together until his death in 1988. Donna continued to expand her career with a focus on children and learning and in 1990 she became a PAT Education Consultant for the Ohio Department of Education, Division of Educational Services where she facilitated and provided trainings for the PAT Training institutes and worked with Training Ohio Parents for Success (TOPS). She also provided presentations regarding PAT at the local, state and national levels. By 1994 Donna worked for ODE in the Office of Early Childhood where she coordinated existing PAT programs and personnel in Ohio. She planned for and assisted in implementation of PAT programs into Even Start, Head Start and GRADs programs. During this time, she served on the Ohio Family and Children First Initiative Planning Committee and represented PAT as part of the Early Start Initiative.



In 2001 Donna became a PAT Consultant for the Ohio Department of Health, Bureau of Early Intervention Services. There she implemented, monitored and coordinated PAT programs in the Early Start and Help Me Grow programs in the state. Donna retired in November 2005 so she could spend more time with her family in her supportive role as mom and Nana.



Donna was a community leader and belonged to several organization including Delta Kappa Gamma, Phi Delta Kappa, American Vocational Association where she served on the Executive Board, the Ohio Vocational Association where she served as President, ZONTA where she served as President and District Director. She was appointed to the Academy Review Board by Congressman David Hobson from 1991-2006; Chair of the Child Protection Team. Donna was a graduate of Leadership Clark County and served on several local boards including Ohio Performing Arts Institute Executive Board, Springfield Symphony Executive Board, the Women's Association for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra where she served as Vice President and President and was a member of PEO and Young Women's Mission. Donna was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church serving as Elder and playing bells.



Donna's robust and full life came to an end on Feb 1, 2024 but her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who are left to cherish her memory, daughter, Amy (Dan) Lord Hearlihy, daughter-in-law, Michelle (Bragg) Lord, and grandchildren, Marissa, Billy, Emily Lord and Lizzie Weaver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, son William Ayers Lord, and her parents. She would want us to always remember that "Your attitude determines your altitude" and to follow the serenity prayer, having courage to accept the things you cannot change and the courage to change the things you can. We will miss her infectious laugh and her fun spirit. Those who were fortunate to know her were greatly blessed.



A visitation for family and friends will be held on February 8 from 4-7 PM at the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St Springfield, Ohio. Services will be held on February 9 at 10:30 AM at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St, Springfield Ohio 45503, Pastor Jody Noble officiating. In honor of her service donations may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, 300 S. Fountain Ave, Springfield Ohio 45506. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





