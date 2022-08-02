LOPEZ, Rexlion "Rex"



Age 64, of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. Rex was born in Miami, FL, on January 21, 1958, to Rex and the late Ethel Lopez. He is survived by his father; sister, Dee Jenkins; half-brother, Alex Lopez; nephew, Michael Jenkins; many cousins including, Mike (Donna) Green, Keith Shepherd and Forest (Tonya) Shepherd; 2nd cousins, Caitlin, Brittany and Joe; many friends- including his best friends, Lee Kucharski and Chuck Jenkins. Rex will be remembered for being a really nice guy, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 5-7pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 7pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

